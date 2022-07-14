The delegation offers incense to late President Ho Chi Minh and martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation's independence, freedom and prosperity at he 27/7 National Historical Relic Site. (Photo: VNA)

Thai Nguyen (VNA) - General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Defence Minister, led a delegation to offer incense at the 27/7 National Historical Relic Site in Hung Son commune, Dai Tu district, the northern province of Thai Nguyen on July 14 ahead of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).



The minister and the delegation offered incense to late President Ho Chi Minh and martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation's independence, freedom and prosperity.



Visiting a nursing centre that cares those who have rendered services to the nation in the province the same day, Minister Giang expressed his deep gratitude for the great contributions and sacrifices of wounded and sick soldiers and people with meritorious service to the revolution across the country and in Thai Nguyen in particular.



He said that the Party, State and army always pay attention to caring for wounded and sick soldiers and families of martyrs and those who made contributions to the revolution.



He praised the newly established nursing centre for its achievements in caring for wounded and sick soldiers.



On the occasion, the minister presented specialised medical equipment to the centre, and gifts to 89 wounded and sick soldiers and people with meritorious service to the revolution at the centre./.