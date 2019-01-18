Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Defence Minister Phan Van Giang and Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Thongsavanh Phomvihane (front row, from L to R) greet delegates at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

– The Ministry of Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on January 18 to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of the Lao People’s Army (January 20, 1949 - 2019).Delivering a speech at the event, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Defence Minister Phan Van Giang recalled the Lao army’s history and tradition over the past seven decades as well as the special solidarity shared between Vietnam and Laos and between their armies.Giang affirmed that during the 70 years, under the two parties’ leadership and people’s support, the two armies have stood side by side with mutual respect and trust to overcome the hardest challenges on their way to the final victories.Their special solidarity presented a rare exemplary model of friendship, which is a valuable heritage for the next generations of the two countries and armies to preserve and promote, the official said.Given the complexities in the region and in the world in the coming time, he recommended the two armies continue working closely to build and protect the Vietnam – Laos borderline of peace, friendship, stability and development.He also urged bilateral cooperation in alleviating natural disaster consequences, combating border crime and organizing border friendship exchanges.Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Thongsavanh Phomvihane expressed his delight to take part in the event, which he said reflects vividly the close and traditional relationship between Vietnamese and Lao military officers and soldiers.The Lao people will never forget the sweat and blood that Vietnamese military personnel have shed in Laos, which has cultivated the faithful and special Vietnam – Laos ties, he affirmed.The rare close relations have been a driving force behind all victories of the two nations and a valuable asset for their younger generations, said the diplomat.-VNA