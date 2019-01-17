The Lao Embassy in Hanoi held a ceremony to mark the 70th founding anniversary of the Lao People’s Army (January 20, 1949 - 2019) in Hanoi on January 17 (Source: Aseanthai.net)

The Lao Embassy in Hanoi held a ceremony to mark the 70th founding anniversary of the Lao People’s Army (January 20, 1949 - 2019) in Hanoi on January 17.Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang attended the event.Addressing the ceremony, Lao Ambassador Thongsavanh Phomvihane recalled the establishment of the Lao People’s Army (LPA) under the leadership of Kaysone Phomvihane on January 20, 1949, and the heroic battles that the Lao People’s Army (LPA) has fought since its foundation.He stressed that at present, the LPA is implementing important and decisive missions in national defence and construction.The ambassador noted that the LPA has been strengthening cooperation with the Vietnam People’s Army. The two sides have regularly exchange delegations at high levels, including ambassadorial level.He expressed sincere thanks and gratitude to friendly countries and international organisations, especially the Vietnam People’s Army, for their great support and assistance for Laos over the past time.“We commit ourselves to doing our best to further strengthen cooperation for peace, stability, security and development,” Ambassador Thongsavanh Phomvihane said.Deputy Defence Minister Phan Van Giang said on the occasion of the LPA’s anniversary, high-ranking leaders of the two armies have made important mutual visits, contributing to enhancing the trust and the special ties between the countries.He expressed his firm belief that under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, the LPA will gain even greater accomplishments in the cause of national construction and defence, for the sake of peace and stability in the region and the world.-VNA