Business HCM City’s major industries regain growth momentum The index of industrial production (IIP) of major industries in Ho Chi Minh City increased 7.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, 3.7 percentage points higher than the sector’s overall growth.

Business Top Thai Brands 2021 underway in Hanoi A trade fair is underway at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre from April 1 to 4 showcasing high-quality products and services made by top brands from Thailand.