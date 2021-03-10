Business Vietnam – Algeria – Senegal matchmaking seminar to take place next month Over 100 representatives of organisations and enterprises from Vietnam, Algeria and Senegal are expected to attend a virtual matchmaking seminar on farm produce among the three countries next month.

Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND on March 10 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,203 VND per USD on March 10, up 3 VND from the previous day.

Business HNX tests new board for HoSE's stocks The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) is testing a new power board on its system to address the frequent overload issues on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).