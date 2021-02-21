Business Switching to HNX can help reduce overload on HoSE: VNDirect CEO Market regulators should consider policies to encourage companies listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) to temporarily switch to the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), said CEO of VNDirect Securities Co Do Ngoc Quynh.

Business Dinh An Economic Zone - driving force for Mekong Delta region The Dinh An Economic Zone in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is one of eight coastal key economic zones in Vietnam. With an orientation to develop a multi-sector economic zone associated with sustainable marine economic development, Dinh An has focused on investment to become an economic driving force of the province and the Delta.

Business Over 14,000 tonnes of dragon fruit exported to China via Lao Cai border gates More than 14,000 tonnes of dragon fruit were exported to China from February 10-17 (the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday) through border gates in the northern province of Lao Cai, according to the provincial Border Gate Customs Sub-Department.

Business Automobile group exports over 200 units, parts Automobile producer THACO recently shipped more than 200 Kia vehicles and auto parts to Thailand, Myanmar, Japan, and the Republic of Korea (RoK).