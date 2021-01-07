Business Can Tho collects over 28.5 trillion VND to State budget in 2020 The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho collected over 28.5 trillion VND (1.23 billion USD) to the State budget last year, heard a conference hosted by the municipal State Treasury on January 6.

Business Vietnam – economic bright spot in 2020 Vietnam has emerged as an economic bright spot with a growth rate of 2.91 percent in 2020, which is attributable to the country’s efforts in containing COVID-19 and timely support policies to people and businesses, international organisations said.

Business Reference exchange rate down 6 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,117 VND per USD on January 7, down 6 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic 2020 FDI attraction hits 28.35 billion USD Foreign investors had poured more than 28.5 billion USD into the Vietnamese market as of December 20, equivalent to 75 percent of the amount in the same period last year.