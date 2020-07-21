Spraying pesticide to fight dengue fever (Photo: Xinhua)



Singapore (VNA) - Three more people have died of dengue fever, bringing the total deaths for the year to 19 as Singapore is experiencing an unprecedented outbreak.



Last year, a total of 20 people died of the disease.



At present, there are 413 active dengue clusters concentrated mostly in the eastern part of the island state.



This is the sixth consecutive week with dengue infections topping 1,000 cases.

There were 1,736 infections diagnosed last week.

Since January, 18,673 people have been infected, a number exceeded only in 2013 when 22,170 people were infected in the entire year.

According to the Ministry of Health, 17 percent, or more than 3,100 people, have been hospitalised in public hospitals this year for the disease; and about 1 percent of them were admitted to intensive care./.