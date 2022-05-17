Deputy defence ministers of Vietnam, Japan meet in Phnom Penh
Vietnamese Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien (R) and his Japanese counterpart Tsuchimichi Akihiro at the meeting in Phnom Penh on May 17 (Photo: People's Army Newspaper)
The officials expressed their delight at their countries’ growing extensive strategic partnership in all aspects, including defence.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts, bilateral defence ties have still been maintained and promoted, particularly in delegation exchange, military medical, personnel training, UN peacekeeping, and mutual support at multilateral forums, they noted.
The two deputy ministers agreed that Vietnam and Japan will continue enhancing concrete and substantive cooperation with a focus on increasing all-level mutual visits, addressing war aftermath through projects using the Japanese Government’s official development assistance and non-refundable aid, improving maritime law enforcement capacity, consulting with and supporting each other at multilateral forums, and working closely together to fulfil their role as co-chairs of the ADMM-Plus experts’ working group on peacekeeping operations for 2021 - 2023.
After the ADMM on May 17, the ADMM Plus will take place in Phnom Penh on May 18 with the participation of senior officials from the 10 ASEAN countries and eight partners, namely Russia, the US, India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, and New Zealand./.