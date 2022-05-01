Prime Ministers of Vietnam, Japan hold talks
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio discussed in depth the Vietnam-Japan bilateral relations and international and regional issues of mutual concern at their talks in Hanoi on May 1.
Prime Ministers Pham Minh Chinh and Kishida Fumio in a joint photo ahead of their talks in Hanoi on May 1 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio discussed in depth the Vietnam-Japan bilateral relations and international and regional issues of mutual concern at their talks in Hanoi on May 1.
The two government leaders expressed their joy at the great strides in the Vietnam-Japan relationship and reached overall agreement on the major orientations as well as measures to deepen cooperation in all aspects, thus opening up a new development stage in the extensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
They reached consensus on continuing to enhance political trust through maintaining high-level visits and contact and the effectiveness of cooperative and dialogue mechanisms.
PM Chinh appreciated the visit of PM Kishida, which he said reflects the importance that the Japanese government attaches to the relations with Vietnam. He reiterated Vietnam’s consistent policy of considering Japan a leading important and reliable strategic partner.
The Japanese PM re-affirmed that Japan treasures its relations with Vietnam and values Vietnam’s increasing role and position in the region and the world. He also affirmed that Japan will continue to work with and support Vietnam in socio-economic development, including in key infrastructure, receiving Vietnamese trainees and students, and assisting the Vietnamese community in Japan.
The two leaders agreed to promote collaboration in post-pandemic economic recovery, including in trade, investment, agriculture, energy and the environment.
The talks between Prime Ministers Pham Minh Chinh and Kishida Fumio in Hanoi on May 1 (Photo: VNA)The two countries will work to early reach and effectively implement a programme on new-generation ODA loans with flexible and preferential conditions along with streamlined procedures for strategic infrastructure building, transport infrastructure, digital transformation, response to climate change, health care.
They will speed up procedures so that Japan can declare opening up its market for Vietnam’s longan in September this year while continuing to facilitate the export to Japan of Vietnamese pomelo, avocado and rambutan.
The PMs also agreed to increase cooperation to help Vietnam participate deeper in regional and global supply chains, accelerate digital transformation and the building of digital government, digital economy and digital society, and realise its commitment to net zero emissions by 2050.
The two sides will push ahead with collaboration in security-defence, UN peacekeeping operation and war consequences settlement in Vietnam.
The two PMs also vowed to promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges and tourism, and coordinate to organise activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations in 22023.
Exchanging views on regional and international issues, they agreed to coordinate closely at international and regional forums such as ASEAN, Mekong and the UN, and in responding to global challenges like climate change and epidemics, as well as in implementing the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).
Regarding the Ukraine issue, PM Chinh said Vietnam attaches special importance to the humanitarian issue and announced that Vietnam will provide 500,000 USD in aid to Ukraine through international humanitarian organisations. The decision was welcomed by PM Kishida.
On the East Sea issue, the two government leaders underlined the importance of ensuring security, safety and freedom of aviation and maritime activities, and of settling disputes and differences by peaceful means, including full respect for diplomatic and legal processes, no use of force and no threat of the use of force, on the basis of international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. They also pointed to the significance of the full, comprehensive and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and the early completion of an effective and substantial Code of Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (COC) that is legally binding and in accordance with international law.
Following the talks, the two PMs witnessed the exchange of 22 cooperation documents between ministries, agencies, localities and enterprises of the two countries.
They jointly chaired a press conference on the main outcomes of their talks.
On the occasion, the two sides adopted an updated document on the progress of cooperation in eight aspects, namely health care (including COVID-19 prevention and control), investment-trade, ODA-infrastructure, people-to-people exchange, environment-climate change, judicial affairs, defence-security, and culture-education. According to the document, most agreements and projects reached during PM Chinh’s visit to Japan are making good progress.
PM Kishida is making an official visit to Hanoi from April 30 to May 1./.