

Hanoi (VNA) – There remains difficulties in the disbursement of public investment capital between now and the year-end due to COVID-19, said Deputy Finance Minister Tran Xuan Ha during a teleconference on June 25.

As of June 24, foreign capital disbursement surpassed 7.4 trillion VND (321 million USD), or 13.1 percent of the estimate.



Of the figure, over 2.8 trillion VND were disbursed by ministries and agencies and the remaining by localities.



Head of the Finance Ministry’s Department of Debt Management and External Finance Truong Hung Long said 10 localities have yet to disburse foreign loans this year, including Bac Giang, Hai Duong, Nam Dinh, Da Nang, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, Binh Phuoc, Dong Nai and Tien Giang.



In Ho Chi Minh City alone, disbursement rate now stands at 4.13 percent.



Pham Thi Hong Ha, Director of the municipal Finance Department, said the city will disburse over 7.63 trillion VND in foreign loans this year, or 53.76 percent of the plan.



Deputy Minister Ha suggested that the Government and Prime Minister direct ministries, agencies and localities to work closely with relevant agencies to speed up public investment capital, including foreign and preferential loans./.