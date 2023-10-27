Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet (L) and Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Soeung Rathchavy. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet and Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Soeung Rathchavy co-chaired the 8th political consultation between the two foreign ministries in the Cambodian city of Preah Sihanouk on October 26.

The two sides reviewed the implementation of agreements and directions of senior leaders of the two countries, the outcomes of the 20th meeting of the Vietnam-Cambodia Joint Commission for Economic, Cultural, Scientific-Technological Cooperation in Hanoi from March 20-22, and the 12th Conference on Cooperation and Development of Border Provinces in southwestern Tay Ninh province from April 23-25.

They agreed to continue with thorough preparations for high-level visits and important cooperation mechanisms in the near future, and work closely with relevant ministries, agencies and localities to carry out high-level agreements.

The two officials vowed to continue reinforcing collaboration in politics, national defence-security, economy-trade and investment. The two sides will work together effectively to manage and complete the land border demarcation and marker planting, resolve legal documentation issues for people of Vietnamese origin and ensuring their smooth relocation and resettlement. Education, culture, and tourism cooperation will also be further enhanced.

The two sides also discussed the East Sea issues and recent developments concerning security and stability. They pledged to continue close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums such as the United Nations (UN) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). They also promised to strengthen cooperation in the Mekong sub-regional mechanisms.

The 9th political consultation is scheduled to take place in Vietnam at an appropriate time in 2025.

On October 27, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet paid a courtesy call to Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophea.

Informing the host about the outcomes of the 8th political consultation, Viet said Vietnam attaches great importance to this cooperation mechanism as it provides an opportunity for both sides to review their cooperation in various areas and discuss ways to beef up the bilateral friendly neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability in the future.



Chenda Sophea stressed that Cambodia places special importance on its close neighbourliness with Vietnam, adding that the stability, development, safety and security of each country are in the interests of the other.

He proposed that both sides should work closely together to prepare for upcoming high-level visits by their leaders, as well as activities that help the younger generations understand the long-standing relationship between the two countries and contribute to its further development.

With this spirit, both sides pledged to continue offering mutual support at bilateral frameworks and multilateral forums like the United Nations, ASEAN and the Mekong Sub-region.

Meeting with Deputy Governor of Preah Sihanouk province Long Dimanche, Viet suggested the provincial authorities work closely with the Vietnamese Consulate General and relevant Vietnamese agencies to address issues related to people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia and illegal migration in the locality.



Dimanche affirmed his commitment to dealing with Viet’s suggestions and proposed Vietnam encourage its businesses to invest further in Preah Sihanouk, particularly in tourism and transportation connectivity via waterway and roads./.