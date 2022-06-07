Deputy Minister of Science and Technology forced to resign
Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac has been forced to resign under a disciplinary measure due to his serious violations of regulations and mistakes in performing his duties.
Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac (Photo: congluan.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac has been forced to resign under a disciplinary measure due to his serious violations of regulations and mistakes in performing his duties.
The decision on the disciplinary measure against Tac was signed by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on June 6.
Earlier, the Politburo and the Party Central Committee's Secretariat also disciplined Tac in the form of expelling him from the Party for his violations and wrongdoings./.
Earlier, the Politburo and the Party Central Committee's Secretariat also disciplined Tac in the form of expelling him from the Party for his violations and wrongdoings./.