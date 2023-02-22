Politics Senior Lao leaders receive Vietnamese Party delegation Le Hoai Trung, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations, has paid a working visit to Laos at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Thongsavanh Phomvihane.

Politics Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomes leader of China's Hainan province Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception for the Secretary of the Party Committee of China’s Hainan province, Shen Xiaoming, in Hanoi on February 22.

Politics Vietnam – important partner of EU: EP Foreign Affairs Committee The Chair of the European Parliament (EP)’s Foreign Affairs Committee David McAllister has affirmed Vietnam is an important partner of the European Union (EU) and noted his wish for stronger cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation.

Politics Acting President receives new Ambassadors of Switzerland, Malaysia, Cambodia Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on February 22 hosted receptions for the Ambassadors of Switzerland, Malaysia and Cambodia to Vietnam who came to present their credentials.