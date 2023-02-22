Deputy PM calls for GEAPP’s support in energy transition
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (right) and GEAPP CEO Simon Harford at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on February 22 called on international partners, including the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), to further advise and support Vietnam in policy making and creating an optimal legal environment for energy transition projects within the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).
At a reception in Hanoi for GEAPP CEO Simon Harford, Ha noted that Vietnam wishes to receive consultancy and technical support from international partners during its implementation of the JETP.
Particularly, Vietnam is calling for assistance in the construction of offshore wind power centres and smart transmission systems which are affordable by Vietnamese people, he added.
In reply, Harford briefed the host on the outcomes of his working sessions with representatives from some ministries and partners in Vietnam, during which they defined specific support requirements in the JETP implementation as well as the modernisation of the energy sector.
He called energy transition a complicated, long-term process, and pledged that the GEAPP will be a long-term partner that stands ready to advise and help Vietnam with suitable solutions.
The GEAPP will also mobilise more international partners in technology, finance and administration to enable Vietnam to use more clean energy sources, promote production and create jobs in new sectors, thus taking the lead in the region in renewable energy, he said./.