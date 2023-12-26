Deputy PM orders greater efforts in IUU fishing fight
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has requested ministers, heads of relevant agencies, and chairpersons of the People's Committees of coastal localities to implement strategic and long-term solutions, and realise urgent tasks and priorities to have the European Commission (EC)’s "yellow card" warning against Vietnamese seafood removed as soon as possible.
Concluding the 8th meeting of the National Steering Committee on Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing Prevention and Control, the official also asked them to focus on mobilising resources for combating IUU fishing following the direction of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, the Government, and the Prime Minister, and conclusions of the head of the National Steering Committee on IUU National Steering Committee, as well as related documents.
He underlined the need to resolutely handle organisations and individuals who do not fulfill their responsibilities and tasks, and those that violate legal regulations.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) must fulfill its role in inspecting, guiding, and urging coastal localities to comply with the EC’s provisions and recommendations on preventing IUU fishing. It also has to closely coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in providing and sharing information to ensure the effective implementation of diplomatic activities.
The ministry was demanded to perfect the Vietnam Fisheries database system (VNFishbase) and promote the application of information technology and software for managing the entry and exit of fishing vessels at ports to closely control their operation, and the installation of electronic traceability systems to monitor the transparency and legality for the origin of aquatic products for export.
The Ministry of Defence was asked to collaborate with the MARD and the People’s Committees of coastal localities and relevant agencies to conduct a peak inspection patrol and deploy appropriate measures until April 30, 2024, to resolutely prevent, minimise, and move towards ending the infringement of fishing vessels in foreign waters.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Security will be responsible for directing local police to allocate forces for investigating, preventing, and handling acts of brokering and connecting fishing vessels and fishermen to illegally exploit seafood in foreign waters.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was required to direct the Vietnamese Embassies in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand to actively and promptly collect and provide information about fishing vessels and fishermen arrested and handled by foreign countries.
Chairpersons of the People's Committees of coastal localities will be responsible for reviewing documents, and issuing decisions to completely punish cases of violations.
The Deputy PM requested the establishment of local fisheries inspection forces with sufficient capacity to carry out state management tasks related to seafood exploitation and protection of aquatic resources following regulations of the Law on Fisheries and the Law on Organisation of Government.
Relevant ministries, sectors, and localities were demanded to enhance communications activities to widely popularise legal regulations on preventing IUU fishing, and raise legal compliance awareness of coastal communities.
They will have to complete the assigned tasks on schedule, and report results to the MARD before the 15th of each month for reporting to the Prime Minister and the head of the National Steering Committee on IUU Fishing Prevention and Control.
According to a report from the MARD, despite encouraging results, the fourth inspection session of EC’s inspection team from October 10-18 revealed some drawbacks in Vietnam’s efforts to stop IUU fishing in waters outside Vietnam’s boundaries.
Illegal fishing in international waters continues to occur, law enforcement is yet to be concerted, and gaps remain in enforcement against violations.
The inspection team will conduct its 5th inspection at the end of the second quarter of 2024, the results of which will help decide whether the warning can be removed./.