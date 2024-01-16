Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang presents gifts to Vietnamese and Japanese students. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 16 for a delegation of Vietnamese and Japanese students joining the Teenage Ambassadors’ Programme, which is organised to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties.

Quang said cultural similarities and historical connections are the sustainable foundation for the Vietnam-Japan relationship.

Citing statistics, he noted that Vietnam currently has 51,000 students studying in Japan, ranking second in the number of international students in the country. He wished that the programme would further develop, providing more opportunities for students to have educational experiences in both Vietnam and Japan.

The Deputy PM expressed his hope that the students would strive for academic excellence and personal growth to become knowledgeable and helpful citizens serving their countries. He also encouraged them to contribute to nurturing the bilateral long-standing friendship.

The Teenage Ambassadors’ Programme, initiated by the AEON 1% Club Foundation in Japan and other countries since 1990, aims to enhance mutual understanding and relations between Japanese youths and their counterparts from various nations, through visits to explore history and culture. To date, it has been conducted 43 times, attracting nearly 2,500 high school students from 18 countries, with four editions held in Vietnam.

The latest edition of the programme took place in Japan from November 13-18, 2023, and is being held in Vietnam from January 15-20, 2024, with the participation of 50 Vietnamese and 50 Japanese students./.