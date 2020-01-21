Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh attends 50th WEF meeting in Davos
Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh (Photo: VNA)
Davos (VNA) – A high-ranking delegation from Vietnam led by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh is attending the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, that opened on January 21.
Vietnam’s participation in the event aims to promote the country’s achievements in socio-economic development and global integration while introducing its development orientations and policies to encourage other nations, partners and large businesses to bolster cooperation with Vietnam.
The 50th WEF meeting has drawn nearly 3,000 delegates from 117 countries, including 53 heads of states and governments, along with presidents and managing directors of 1,000 partner companies and members.
It aims to support governments and international organisations in monitoring the implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and to discuss technology and trade governance./.