Politics Vietnam, Thailand hold 7th political consultation in Hanoi Vietnam and Thailand held the seventh political consultation under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung and Permanent Secretary of the Thai Foreign Ministry Busaya Mathelin in Hanoi on January 20.

Politics Deputy PM holds talks with Swiss Vice President Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh held talks with Vice President and head of the Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research of Switzerland Guy Parmelin in Geneva on January 20.

Politics Congratulations to Maltese Prime Minister Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 20 sent a message of congratulations to the new Prime Minister of Malta, Robert Abela.

Politics Programme highlights outcomes of VN’s participation in UN peacekeeping An exchange programme was held in Hanoi on January 20 to share the outstanding outcomes of Vietnam’s participation in United Nations peacekeeping operations over the last five years.