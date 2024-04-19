Politics Cooperation with Vietnam among EU’s priorities in Indo-Pacific: official The Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium - the Vietnamese Delegation to the European Union (EU) held a meeting with the Asia-Oceania Working Party (COASI) of the EU Council on April 17 to update the latter on the country’s socio-economic situation and foreign policy and suggest cooperation areas to be promoted.

Politics CPV a top priority partner of Czech Republic-based communist party Chairwoman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) Katerina Konecna affirmed the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is always one of the KSCM’s top priority partners while meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Duong Hoai Nam on April 17.

Politics PM visits police command centre, checks cultural centre construction in Phu Tho Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the command and control centre of the Phu Tho police and examined the construction of this northern province’s house of culture and arts on April 18.

Politics Domestic retailers eye export-quality products Domestic retailers are increasing the distribution of export-quality products to cash in on the consumption trend towards green, environmentally friendly and safe products.