Deputy PM visits Venezuela, aiming to deepen friendship
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on April 17 paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his monument in Caracas capital city, the first activity of his three-day official visit to Venezuela.
At the ceremony in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his monument in Caracas capital city, Venezuela. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on April 17 paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his monument in Caracas capital city, the first activity of his three-day official visit to Venezuela.
Speaking at the event, the Deputy PM recalled the late President’s diplomatic viewpoint, in which he attached importance to relations with Latin American nations, adding that the President’s monument in Caracas shows his reputation and stature, as well as Venezuelan people’s respect and love for him.
According to the Deputy PM, his ongoing visit aims to deepen the friendship and cooperation with Venezuela, thus contributing to peace, cooperation, development and progress of both countries and the world at large.
Venezuelan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Asia, Middle East and Oceania Tatiana Pugh Moreno affirmed that Venezuela treasures President Ho Chi Minh’s image, career and life.
Moreno, who once worked as Venezuela Ambassador to Vietnam, expressed her admiration for Vietnam’s development, saying the country has steadily moved forward and remained steadfast with the principles left by President Ho Chi Minh.
The official highlighted historical similarities shared by the two countries, reiterated Venezuelan people’s sentiments towards, solidarity with and understanding of Vietnam, and noted her wish for a green, sustainable relationship between the two sides.
Later the same day, Quang visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela, and laid a wreath at the monument dedicated to late President of Venezuela Hugo Chávez Frías./.