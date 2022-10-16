As a pioneering household in cage fish farming at the Trung Son hydropower reservoir, Dinh Cong Cong's family has more than 10 fish cages after 2 years of involvement.

His family can earn more than 6,000 USD each year from cage fish farming.

Trung Son commune now has 42 cage fish farming households with more than 72 cages.

The development of cage fish farming on the reservoir bed has created jobs for many people in the highlands commune, and their products are sold inside and outside of the district, bringing in a stable source of income.

According to calculations, a household raising fish in cages earns, on average, more than 6,000 USD a year.

In order for people to gain a stable source of earnings, since the beginning of this year, Trung Son commune has cooperated with the Social Policy Bank of Quan Hoa district to lend more than 33,500 USD for more local people to invest in cage fish farming.

The Trung Son hydropower reservoir has a gigantic surface area and a good water environment. By the end of this year, nearly 100 households are expected to participate in cage fish farming, helping create jobs and stable incomes for local people.

It is also a new economic direction, contributing to hunger eradication and poverty reduction, raising incomes and improving the lives of people throughout the mountainous district of Quan Hoa./.

