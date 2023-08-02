Developing Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park into a sci-tech city
Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park straddles the two districts of Thach That and Quoc Oai in Hanoi with a total planned area of nearly 1,600 hectares. Investment projects at the Park have helped form an initial ecosystem for technology fields, creating a favourable environment for an innovation ecosystem towards developing into a science and technology city.
Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park is planned into 8 functional subdivisions. (Photo: VNA)
Infrastructure at the national high-tech park has been basically completed, attracting many investors with strong technological capabilities. (Photo: VNA)
The Hoa Lac campus of FPT University educates more than 3,000 students and features spacious modern facilities and a top-class educational and training environment. (Photo: VNA)
Many elements of the Park are still under construction. (Photo: VNA)
Numerous large Vietnamese enterprises and corporations in training, production, and research and development facilities are operating at the Park, such as the Military Industry and Telecommunications Group (Viettel), Vingroup, FPT, and VNPT. (Photo: VNA)