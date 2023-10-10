Exploiting digital data to create value
A demonstration of drones spraying and fertilising crops by farmers in Can Tho. (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnam Museum of Fine Arts holds the Virtual Art Exhibition Space - VAES. (Photo: VNA)
The Intelligent Operations and Monitoring Centre (IOC) in Binh Phuoc province, operating since September 2020, plays an effective role in supporting the building of digital government. (Photo: VNA)
The women’s group in Duong 10 commune, the only remote and difficult commune in Bu Dang district in Binh Phuoc province, uses the internet to introduce and sell local agricultural specialties to all parts of the country. (Photo: VNA)
The INSPIRE Library at the Ton Duc Thang University in Ho Chi Minh City offers services modelled after the world’s Top 100 university libraries, to support maximum accessibility to all available resources at the library. (Photo: VNA)
Spectators use ID cards with electronic chips integrated with COVID-19 vaccination and test information when entering My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi to watch a football match. (Photo: VNA)