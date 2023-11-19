VNPT IDC - Vietnam’s largest and most modern data centre
The Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) officially put the 8th Internet Data Center (IDC) into operation at Hanoi’s Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in October. This is the largest IDC in Vietnam with the most modern technology, fully meeting international technical standards.
The VNPT IDC is located at Hanoi’s Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park. (Photo: VNA)
Its backup generator system meets NFPA 110 Level 1 standards. (Photo: VNA)
The VNPT IDC at Hoa Lac has a total usable floor space of up to 23,000 square metres, with a scale of up to 2,000 racks - the largest in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
It is equipped with a modern 6-layer security monitoring system. (Photo: VNA)
The fire prevention system features modern equipment. (Photo: VNA)