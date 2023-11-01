Vietnam’s largest and most modern data centre comes into operation
-
VNPT IDC Hoa Lac has a total usable area of up to 23,000 square metres of floor space, with a scale of up to 2,000 racks - the largest in Vietnam today. (Photo: VNA)
-
IDC Hoa Lac has achieved Uptime Tier III Certification of a Constructed Facility, construction and installation (TCCF), and Design Documents (TCDD), and will soon be certified for Operational Sustainability (TCOS). (Photo: VNA)
-
IDC Hoa Lac is the largest and most modern centre in Vietnam, capable of providing the most advanced data services in the country, and stands ready to meet the “tailored” requirements of all customer segments domestically and internationally. (Photo: VNA)
-
Equipment in the IDC is provided by renowned brands such as Cumin, Hitachi, and Siemens. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
The centre is run by a team of leading experts and engineers with absolute system control capabilities and is ready to support customers around the clock. (Photo: Vietnam+)