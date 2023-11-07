Vietnam’s leading high-quality food testing laboratory opens
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have recently handed over equipment and officially opened a new laboratory at the Reference Testing and Agrifood Quality Consultancy (RETAQ) Centre, making it a leading food safety testing lab in the country.
The RETAQ Centre has the most advanced equipment in Vietnam. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Its improved testing capacity can help businesses producing and exporting agricultural and fisheries products improve their capacity and product quality. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The laboratory is expected to help Vietnam improve the quality of its agricultural fisheries products and meet international standards. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The Japanese provided 10.9 million USD in grants to Vietnam to invest in equipment and facilities for the RETAQ Centre’s laboratory, which offers services in food safety testing, consulting, and certification. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
An employee checks the agricultural product testing equipment at the RETAQ Centre. (Photo: VNP/VNA)