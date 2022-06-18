Business Vietnam, RoK seek stronger investment, innovation partnership Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) sought ways to improve the efficiency of their partnership in investment and innovation during a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on June 17.

Business Domestic shopping demand predicted to strongly rebound The domestic shopping demand is forecast to recover and gradually increase as Vietnam has recorded a relatively high vaccine coverage which helps ensure safety for consumers in shopping activities.

Business Infographic Export growth rate projected to reach 6-7% annually in 2021-2030 A strategy to 2030 sets sustainable targets with a balanced import-export structure in order to sharpen competitive edge and bolster brand development for Vietnamese products. The idea behind the plan is to raise Vietnam’s position in the global supply chain and serve as momentum for sustainable economic development. The target has been set at an average export growth rate of 6-7% to 2030.

Business Vietnam to grant FLEGT licence to wood exports in 2025 Vietnam is set to grant a licence under the Voluntary Partnership Agreement/FAO-EU Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (FLEGT) Programme to wood exports in 2025, after it completes preparing necessary conditions, reported a government official familiar with the sector.