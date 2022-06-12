Videos Economy accelerating as recovery continues Covid-19 was largely brought under control in the first 5 months of this year and the economic recovery programme was implemented thoroughly around the country, driving socio-economic development in a host of fields. The CPI, meanwhile, rose 2.25 percent year-on-year in the period.

Business PM requests close watch on oil, gas information Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien to keep a close watch on the information about oil and gas prices and Malaysia’s ability to supply the fuel to Vietnam.

Business HCM City retail sales hit highest level since January 2019 Ho Chi Minh City’s retail sales of goods topped 57.75 trillion VND (2.49 billion USD) in May, up 3.08 percent against the previous month and 13.8 percent from a year earlier, a report released last week by the city Department of Industry and Trade has said.

Business Vietnam’s recovery path sees prospects, challenges Vietnam’s economy glimmers with bright prospects but faces new challenges, given the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has yet to end and global political and economic shocks continue.