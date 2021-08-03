Vietnam secures three golds at International Chemistry Olympiad
All Vietnamese candidates at the 53rd International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO 2021) won medals, which consisted of three gold and one silver medals.
According to the Ministry of Education and Training, the three gold medalists were 12th graders Nguyen Duy Anh and Nguyen Le Thao Anh of the Hanoi - Amsterdam High School for the Gifted and Pham Duc Nam Phuong from Hai Duong province’s Nguyen Trai High School for the Gifted.
The silver medal went to another 12th grader, Nguyen Hoang Duong of the Hanoi University of Science (HUS) High School for Gifted Students under the Hanoi National University.
The IChO 2021, virtually hosted by Japan from July 25 to August 2, attracted contestants from 79 countries and territories worldwide.
Overall, all 37 Vietnamese students have brought home medals from this year’s Olympiads in different spheres, including 12 gold, 13 silver, 10 bronze medals, and two certificates of merit./.