– The unceasing development of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam, particularly after the two countries signed a Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in 1977, has brought practical benefits to their people, said a senior Party official of Laos.Thongsavane Phomvihane, Head of the External Relations Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, made the affirmation in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the treaty’s signing (July 18, 1977-2022) and the 60th anniversary of Laos-Vietnam diplomatic relationship (September 5, 1962-2022).The official described the signing of the treaty as a historical landmark and an important legal foundation for the two countries to elevate their relations.After the treaty’s signing, the bilateral relations have unceasingly developed despite complicated developments in the world situation, contributing to not only boosting national socio-economic growth and enhancing people’s living standards in each country, but also raising the countries’ positions in the regional and international arena, he said.He took the occasion to express profound gratitude to the fraternal Vietnamese Party, State and people for their valuable and timely help to Laos in the past struggle for national liberation and the current cause of national construction and defence, especially in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and tackling economic and financial difficulties.In the present complex and unpredictable situation in the region and the world, Laos and Vietnam should further strengthen mutual political trust and deepen their cooperation in security-defence and diplomacy, enhance the efficiency of their bilateral partnership in economy, culture, education, health care, and science-technology, according to the Lao official.He also proposed that the two sides increase the exchange of information, timely coordinate viewpoints on important issues and support each other at regional and international forums such as the ASEAN, the UN, WHO and Mekong sub-region, thus maintaining the in-depth development of their great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, and contributing to peace and stability in the region and the world as a whole./.