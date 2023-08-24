Dien Bien, Lao locality foster borderline of peace, friendship
At the handover ceremony in Dien Bien on August 24. (Photo: VNA)Dien Bien (VNA) - The Border Guard High Command in the northern border province of Dien Bien on August 24 presented office equipment and construction materials worth 55 million VND (2,291 USD) to Border Guard Company 163 under the Military High Command of Laos’ Luang Prabang province.
The gifts included one desktop computer set, ten working desks with chairs, one grass-cutting machine, three tonnes of cement, and roofing sheets.
This was part of activities to actualise the cooperation commitments between the Lao border unit and Dien Bien’s border posts of Muong Nha and Huoi Puoc, contributing to the sides’ building of a peaceful, friendly, cooperative, and developed border area.
At the handover ceremony, the Lao side expressed gratitude for the Vietnamese side’s meaningful support, particularly when the Border Guard Company 163 was newly established facing various challenges in its operations along the border area.
The border company acknowledged and highly appreciated the bond, cooperation, and mutual assistance in practically and effectively managing and protecting the border.
The northern mountainous province of Dien Bien has a 414-km border with Laos./.