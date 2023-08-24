Politics PM Lee’s visit significant to Vietnam-Singapore ties in both present, future: Expert The upcoming Vietnam visit by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong carries a significant meaning in the Vietnam-Singapore ties, both at present and in the future, according to Associate Prof. Vu Minh Khuong from Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy under National University of Singapore.

Politics State-level funeral held for late Deputy PM Thanh A State-level funeral was held for Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh at the convention centre of Hai Phong city in Hong Bang district on August 24.

Politics Vietnam, Cuba bolster cooperation in ideological, communications work A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City led by Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People's Council Nguyen Thi Le visited the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) and several establishments in Havana on August 22 (local time).