In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Phuc affirmed that in such a difficult circumstance of COVID-19, ASEAN has demonstrated its self-reliance and cooperation in the spirit of “Cohesive and Responsive”.

Specifically, the bloc has effectively combated the disease and promoted economic recovery and development with an inclusive goal of ensuring people’s health and life, while creating favorable conditions for businesses to promote their proactivity and creativity in economic recovery and development.

He affirmed that Vietnam is committed to cooperating with ASEAN’s member states and its partners to continue pragmatic assistance programs for businesses in the region.

The ASEAN Business and Investment summit focused on the importance of Industry 4.0 in stimulating growth, trade, and investment, as well as settling the consequences of COVID-19 and other challenges./.

VNA