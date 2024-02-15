Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Zafrul Abdul Aziz (Photo: thestar.com.my)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Nearly 70% of Malaysia’s approved investments worth 225 billion RM (47 billion USD) are in the digital economy, said Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

In a recent interview with US-based Cable News Network (CNN), he explained that Malaysia has what it takes to power artificial intelligence (AI) and bring the whole ecosystem into the country.

He said Malaysia has AI factories, that is what they call it now, instead of data centres, and representatives from Nvidia Corporation, a US-based multinational technology company, visited the factories and announced its keen interest to venture into Malaysia with other companies to support the advancement of AI.

Zafrul said there are concerns about AI in general on the impact on society, however, it cannot be denied that AI will bring the better quality of life by enabling all sorts of professions to do their work more efficiently.

Jobs of the future may be very different given the advancement in technology, especially generative AI.

He emphasised that to get ready for the AI ecosystem, it’s necessary to ensure re-skilling and upskilling (of employees) to prepare for the new jobs of the future.

Last December, Nvidia expressed its willingness to support Malaysia’s aspiration of being among the top 20 countries in AI technology and has agreed to help develop the country’s AI ecosystem in terms of building a centre of excellence to facilitate AI learning and research, including creating Malaysia’s own AI cloud computing system./.