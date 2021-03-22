Ministry of Information and Communications pointed out four main matters regarding digital transformation: digital infrastructure, digital platforms, national cyber space, and “Made in Vietnam” production technologies.

Digital transformation will contribute to building a digital society and restructuring the national economy in tandem with growth model renovation.

Vietnam Report said digital transformation will help enterprises save operational costs, raise their operational efficiency, improve their competitiveness, seek and attract customers, expand distribution channels, and automate production processes.

Digital transformation is not only about technological application but also operational reform, with new technologies, new ways, and new organisational models to gain breakthroughs and spark creativity./.

