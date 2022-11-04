Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam outlined a number of points about digital transformation, five strategic planning criteria for creating a national database, support for mainstream media, and the management of cross-border social network platforms at a Q&A session during the 15th National Assembly’s fourth session in Hanoi on November 4.



He cited foreign studies as saying that the five criteria should be taken into consideration when it comes to devising a national database.



Those include government and public focus on the dynamics of administrative reform, specifically reforms of online public services; renovating management and production methods across all sectors; the security of the country and organisations to protect citizens’ privacy rights; and State supervision over the behaviour of individuals and organisations.



According to Dam, digital transformation is a new opportunity for leaders to solve arising issues.



Digital transformation will improve the quality of experiencing national cultural and heritage values via online tours, he said. He asked deputies, leaders of localities and sectors to discuss difficulties in digital transformation in their localities.



In order to increase the volume of mainstream news, he said ministries, relevant agencies and businesses need to deliver news promptly before the emergence of fake or malicious reporting.



The Deputy PM highlighted the need to raise public awareness of the risks on social networks via early warnings and creating conditions for domestic apps and platforms to develop.



In the afternoon, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung made clear several issues raised by deputies.

He said the ministry has taken measures to tighten the protection of personal data, which he said, should be considered a personal asset.



In order to develop a healthy and safe cyber space, it is necessary to perfect mechanisms and build a digital culture, he said, adding that as 2023 is year of digital data, public awareness of digital transformation should improve./.