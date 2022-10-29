With a smartphone in hand, taxpayers can easily fulfill their tax obligations through e-Tax application.



Meanwhile, the portal of the General Department of Taxation for Foreign Providers was launched in March for companies to declare taxes and track their payments.



Enterprises and local residents have benefited a lot when taxes are declared and paid online. Administrative procedures are streamlined, helping cut costs and save a great deal of time.



With the product “e-invoice system – solutions to accelerate digital transformation”, the General Department of Taxation was honoured as a state agency with excellent achievements in the digitalisation process at the Vietnam Digital Awards 2022.



Currently, the General Department of Taxation has provided a wide range of administrative procedures at level-3 and level-4 category, allowing people, businesses and management agencies to perform administrative formalities, submit required forms, handle documents and payments, as well as receive results online./.

VNA