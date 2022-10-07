Travel Vietnam rakes in over 16 billion USD from tourism in nine months Vietnam earned more than 16 billion USD from tourism in the first nine months of this year, equivalent to 78% of the figure recorded in 2019 when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Business Hanoi fair showcases over 2,000 OCOP goods A trade fair opened in Hanoi on October 7 with over 2,000 products on show developed under the “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) programme.

Business Vietnam’s GDP projected at 7% in 2022: AMRO The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) has joined many international organisations in revising up Vietnam’s GDP growth this year thanks to the country’s strong performance since early this year and success in containing inflation.