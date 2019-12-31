Digitisation boosts Ba Ria-Vung Tau agriculture
Digitisation has brought the agricultural sector in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau to a new stage of development by helping farmers improve cultivation methods and optimise the use of soil, seeds, weather and market information.
Provincial authorities said the use of digital farming has enabled farmers to improve quality and thus incomes.
They also said they are making efforts to practically use technologies rather than just show them off.
In 2017 the People’s Committee of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province unveiled a plan to develop high-tech agriculture by 2020 towards 2025 by setting up seven areas to develop digital farming.
The seven areas in Dat Do, Xuyen Moc and Chau Duc districts and Phu My town with a combined area of 5,000ha will be used to develop high-tech agriculture.
Also under the plan Ba Ria-Vung Tau has set the goal of modernising agriculture by 2020 and improve yield and quality and thus competitiveness.
It has set an annual growth target of 4.5 percent for the sector.
High-tech agriculture products will account for 30 percent of the total agricultural value by 2020. The target rises to 40 percent in 2025.
To achieve them, the province has invested a lot of money in infrastructure, upgrading the electricity, irrigation and road systems.
Dat Do district is submitting plans to develop a hi-tech agriculture centre spread over 253ha in Phuoc Hoi commune.
Ba Ria City is also planning to develop a digital farming centre on an area of 300ha to grow vegetables, fruits and flowers.
The high-tech agricultural development plan has changed local farmers’ mindsets, causing them to become more active in harvesting, improving quality and seeking markets.
The Ba Ria-Vung Tau Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says 65 companies have registered to invest in 66 high-tech agriculture projects on an area of nearly 3,200ha in the province.
A plan connecting the various stakeholders like authorities, investors, farmers, and retail companies was discussed at a conference in the middle of this year.
The authorities promised to regularly meet with companies investing in high-quality agriculture to help them resolve any problems they face.
They will also act as a bridge connecting investors and farmers to enable the former to create a chain covering all stages from productions to distribution.
Ngo Sy Long, a farmer growing melons in Vung Tau City, said he has received support from many companies like Vifarm Company and Tien Phong Company, who have helped him set up a farm and apply modern technologies.
Companies have also signed contracts with his farm to buy melons.
“Receiving support in all stages of production has supported my production. I am now feeling secure about farming.”
A report from the province's Department of Plant Protection said Ba Ria-Vung Tau now has around 42 centres for high-tech agriculture with a combined area of over 2,800ha. At these centres, many advanced technologies have been used including plastic mulching, irrigation and fertilising systems, aquaponics, and remote temperature setting system.
Farmers grow various vegetables and fruits like banana, grape fruit, avocado, and sweet potato.
They supply the market with around 40,000 tonnes of high-quality agriculture products every year.
High-tech agriculture is one of the five key sectors to be developed, and the province is soliciting domestic and foreign investment in them.
The investment will enable the adoption of more advanced technologies to improve product quality to meet both local demand and exports.
If it attracts investments, the province will be able to expand its successful models so that digital farming will develop more strongly./.
