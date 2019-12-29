Sci-Tech Application platform for online newspapers, magazines makes debut Appnews Vietnam, an application platform for online newspapers and magazines, was officially launched at a ceremony held in Hanoi on December 26.

Sci-Tech FPT’s akaBot named in top 30 global RPA platforms AkaBot – a robotic process automation (RPA) solution developed by FPT Software Corporation, has been named in the Top 30 RPA products in the world by the website https://rpahack.com/ of Japan

Sci-Tech Vietnamese companies prove ready for 5G technology As part of the government’s plan to create incentive for domestically manufactured 5G products, three major Vietnamese enterprises have officially announced their 5G research and production roadmap at a recent seminar held by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC), Sai Gon Giai phong reported.