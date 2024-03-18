Diplomacy helps mobilise external resources for socio-economic development: minister
At the question and answer session at the National Assembly Standing Committee’s 31st sitting on March 18.(Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Foreign affairs and diplomacy have played a pioneering role in mobilising external resources to serve the country's socio-economic development, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told a question and answer session at the National Assembly Standing Committee’s 31st sitting on March 18.
The minister said the sector has coordinated with ministries to organise external activities on all continents, at various multilateral forums, through which the country can firmly consolidate favourable diplomatic relations for the cause of national construction and development.
The Party and Government have also utilised foreign affairs and diplomacy in the process of policy transition to serve recovery and development, boosting economic cooperation with different partners, and signing agreements and commitments of long-term strategic significance. This has contributed to promoting economic growth, boosting exports, and attracting investment and many other important resources.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA)Son noted that over the past three years, the sector has coordinated with ministries and sectors to successfully advocate for 16 more titles recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), raising the total number of Vietnamese heritage sites, places and famous people recognised by the organisation to 67.
Efforts have been made to care for overseas Vietnamese communities, provide timely citizen protection, and repatriate thousands of citizens from places affected by conflicts and disasters, he stressed.
Attention has been also paid to the Party building work and the prevention of corruption, he added./.