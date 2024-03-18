Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 18 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Disciplinary measures against Party officials in Vinh Phuc, Quang Ngai The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission scruntinised violations of and proposed disciplinary actions be taken against officials of the Party Committees of Vinh Phuc and Quang Ngai provinces, at its 38th session in Hanoi on March 18.

Politics Party leader congratulates President Putin over re-election Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, on behalf of the Party and State of Vietnam, on March 18 sent a congratulatory letter to Vladimir Putin over his re-election as President of Russia

Politics Finance Minister fields questions by National Assembly Standing Committee Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc cleared up questions regarding the management and monitoring of insurance business raised by legislators at the ongoing 31st session of the National Assembly Standing Committee on March 18.