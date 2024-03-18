At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As the National Assembly Standing Committee continues its 31st sitting in Hanoi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son is set to face questions regarding legal violations committed by both Vietnamese citizens abroad and foreign nationals in Vietnam on March 18.

Minister Son presented a report outlining his ministry’s response to these issues, emphasising that based on information from relevant authorities, the ministry has acted swiftly to facilitate consular visits and contacts initiated by foreign countries. This ensures that foreign embassies and consulates can effectively carry out their duties in protecting their citizens in Vietnam.

Last year, the ministry reported 285 cases involving foreigners, with charges primarily including trafficking of drugs, fraudulent appropriation of property, deliberate injury, and murder. Notably, 70 foreign nationals were given prison terms in Vietnam, while 108 others completed their sentences.

It also facilitated 414 consular visits and contacts and granted consent for an additional 337 such interactions.

The report further detailed administrative violations committed by foreigners from Da Nang to Ca Mau. These violations totaled 304, with illegal entry being the most prevalent offence (113 cases). There were 92 cases of foreigners overstaying their temporary residence permits, 60 of online fraud not yet reaching the level for criminal prosecution, 16 of illegal drug use, 13 of theft, and five of robbery.

Since the beginning of this year, the ministry has reported 37 new cases involving foreign nationals undergoing prosecution, detention or trial. Furthermore, 20 foreign nationals commenced prison sentences in Vietnam, while 13 others completed their terms. The ministry's efforts in facilitating consular visits and contacts continue this year, with 65 arrangements made and consent granted for 77 more cases./.