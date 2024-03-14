Politics PM hopes for more fruitful Vietnam-ADB partnership Vietnam and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have cooperated fruitfully over the past 30 years, and their cooperation is expected to grow further in the next three decades, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on March 13.

Politics Da Nang tapped to tranform into international financial centre Deputy head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Nguyen Hong Son on March 13 asked Da Nang to work harder to implement the project on developing the central city into an international financial centre at the regional scale.

Politics Vietnam, WB address bottlenecks in project implementation Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang lauded the World Bank (WB) for its continued support in mobilising funding for development projects in Vietnam at a reception in Hanoi on March 13 for WB Country Director Carolyn Turk.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 13 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.