Society More efforts needed to promote women's role in society Throughout the country’s history, Vietnamese women have made enormous contributions to national liberation and construction. Amid the global trend of integration and development in which Vietnam is in the midst of, women have continued playing a crucial role as a driver for the development of society.

Society International Women’s Day honours new-era female contributions International Women’s Day (March 8) is an occasion to honour women around the world for their remarkable contributions to the fight for national independence, democracy, peace, and social progress, as well as the rights and well-being of women and girls worldwide, including those in Vietnam.

Society Algerian journalists dying in accident in Vietnam in 1974 commemorated Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh laid a wreath at the memorial plaque located on the Journalistes Viet Nam 8/3/1974 street, Bir Mourad Raïs district, Algiers on March 7, in memory of the Algerian journalists who died in an accident in Vietnam 50 years ago.

Society NA Chairman commends female legislators' contributions National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with female full-time NA deputies, leaders and managers of the NA Office and the Institute of Legislative Research, on the occasion of the 114th anniversary of International Women's Day (March 8) and the 1,984th anniversary of Hai Ba Trung (Trung Sisters)'s Uprising.