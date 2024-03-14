NA Standing Committee convenes 31st session
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the NA Standing Committee’s 31st session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue chaired the opening ceremony of the NA Standing Committee’s 31st session in Hanoi on March 14.
In his opening remarks, Hue said that during the three-and-a-half-day session, the NA Standing Committee will discuss seven draft laws before submitting them to the legislature’s seventh plenary session for consideration and approval.
They include the draft Capital Law (amended), the draft Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Asset Auctions, the draft Law on Social Insurance (amended), the draft Law on Road Traffic, the draft Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety, the draft Law on Defence and Security Industries and Industry Mobilisation, and the draft Law on Organisation of People's Courts (revised).
The top legislator requested deputies to give their opinions on each field and other related fields, and actively contribute ideas to ensure the best quality of these draft laws, especially those with difficult contents and different opinions.
The NA Standing Committee will also review the legislature's ombudsman work report in February 2024, and organise question-and-answer activities.
Regarding decisions on important issues, it will consider and make decisions on the establishment of An Dien and An Tay wards in Ben Cat township, and Ben Cat city in the southern province of Binh Duong; and the establishment and arrangement of wards in Go Cong township, and the establishment of Go Cong city in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang.
Personnel work is also scheduled to be tabled during this meeting.
Right after the opening session, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh chaired a discussion on the explanation, acquisition and revision of the draft Capital Law (amended)./.