Politics 36 years of safeguarding national sovereignty: Remembering the Gac Ma Battle 36 years have passed since the heroic battle to safeguard the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago (March 14, 1988-2024), and the courageous sacrifice of 64 Vietnamese navy soldiers in the Gac Ma Battle will forever be remembered in the hearts of Vietnamese people. The event was also a reminder for generations to firmly safeguard the national sovereignty over seas and islands.

Politics Vietnam Coast Guard attends 18th ReCAAP ISC Governing Council Meeting Vietnam has showed its responsibility in participating in the ReCAAP Agreement and effectively combating maritime crimes, affirmed Major General Vu Trung Kien, Deputy Commander in charge of law of the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) at the 18th ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre (ISC) Governing Council Meeting in Singapore on March 13.

Politics Conference reviews five-year cooperation between legislative, front bodies A conference took place in Hanoi on March 13 to review the implementation of the coordination regulations between the National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee and the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF)’s Central Committee over the past five years.

Politics PM hopes for more fruitful Vietnam-ADB partnership Vietnam and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have cooperated fruitfully over the past 30 years, and their cooperation is expected to grow further in the next three decades, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on March 13.