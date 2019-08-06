At the working session (Photo: VNA)

– A delegation of representatives from embassies of the UK, Australia, and New Zealand in Vietnam met with authorities in Ninh Binh on August 6 to update information on consular affairs in the northern province.At the meeting, the delegates were informed on foreigner-related affairs in the fields of tourism, labour, justice, security, and health.They learn about the local policy on residency and temporary residency, the number of foreigners in Ninh Binh, as well as assistance and administrative procedures targeting the group in such situations as reporting asset losses or traffic accidents.Their questions on the matters of marriage, birth, and death certificate registration as well as health treatment for foreigners were answered by local officials.Provincial leaders told them the latest update on problems facing foreign tourists and the local search and rescue capacity in Ninh Binh’s renowned Trang An scenic complex.According to Dang Xuan Nguyen from the provincial People’s Committee, there are 628 foreigners living in Ninh Binh, including those from the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Most of them are working as English teachers at language centres. Overall, the province has created conditions for foreign citizens to complete relevant administrative procedures as soon as possible.On behalf of the delegation, Karen Gibbon, consular assistant and network coordinator at the UK Embassy said the embassies involved will be updated on the information gathered from the meeting to support their citizens who intend to live and work in Ninh Binh.Earlier the same day, the delegation visited the Ninh Binh general hospital.-VNA