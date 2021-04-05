Society Quang Tri aims to become first province to be safe from UXOs The central province of Quang Tri is striving to, by 2025, become the first province in Vietnam to be safe from unexploded ordnances (UXO) left over by the war.

Society Vietnam addresses post-war UXO consequences Vietnam is one of the countries suffering from heavy consequences of post-war bombs, mines and unexploded ordnances (UXO). The country has implemented measures to clear bombs, mines and explosives. International donors and non-governmental organisations have supported Vietnam in UXO clearance and assisted bomb and mine victims.

Society Four arrested in Dien Bien for illegally taking people abroad The border guard and police in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien have arrested four people for their attempt to illegally bring Chinese nationals to Laos.

Society Over 10,000 job vacancies introduced at HCM City’s job fair 2021 More than 10,000 jobs were offered at the job fair 2021 jointly held on April 3 by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Employment Services (YES) Centre and Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper.