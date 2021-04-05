Directory of agencies supporting survivors of gender-based violence, abuse debuts
A directory listing organisations and agencies offering support for women and child survivors of gender-based violence and abuse in Vietnam, the first of its kind, has been launched.
The directory listing organisations and agencies offering support for women and child survivors of gender-based violence and abuse in Vietnam (Photo: UN Women)Hanoi (VNA) -
Tran Thi Bich Loan, deputy head of the Gender Equality Department at the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), said the launch aims to establish an inter-sectoral network in gender-based violence prevention and combat in the time to come.
The directory is hoped to help victims seek support and protection in times of need, said Elisa Fernandez Saenz, Country Representative of UN Women Vietnam.
The release of the directory is an effort by the MoLISA and UN Women within a joint project to urgently respond to violence against women and children in the context of COVID-19, with sponsorship from the Australian Government and financial and technical assistance from UNFPA and UNICEF.
It was developed with inspiration from the “Directory of Services” initiative for female migrant workers during the pandemic, initiated by UN Women and the International Labour Organisation (ILO), with sponsorship from the EU and within the framework of the “Safe and Fair Migration” project./.