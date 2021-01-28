Business Ho Chi Minh City to become economic, financial centre in Asia by 2045 Ho Chi Minh City is set to become a centre of economics and finance in Asia by 2045, boasting sustainable development and high living standards, a municipal official has said.

Business Stock market suffers sharpest fall in history as new COVID-19 cases found Vietnam’s stock market suffered its sharpest drop in history on January 28 as a result of panic selling after new community transmissions of the coronavirus were reported.

Business Animal feed exports poised to hit 1 billion USD mark Vietnam’s animal feed exports would likely touch the 1 billion USD mark in the near future as many large-scale enterprises in the field have continued to expand their production, trade experts have predicted.