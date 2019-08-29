Shrimp processed for export (Photo: VNA)

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong had a meeting with Australian Senator and Minister for Agriculture Bridget McKenzie in Hanoi on August 29, where they discussed measures to boost agricultural cooperation.Vietnam wants to learn experience in developing high-tech agriculture and organic agriculture from Australia, a world-leading producer of agricultural commodities, Cuong said, adding Vietnam’s agriculture is growing but the country still needs to import cattle products, milk and wheat, among others.Revealing Australia’s know-how to have a well-developed agriculture, McKenzie said four to five decades ago, small producers gathered together for larger production and higher yield crops. She suggested Vietnam work more to ensure a stable agriculture which brings better incomes to farmers.Australia has already announced import requirements for fresh longan from Vietnam, and hopes to export malt and brewer’s yeast to the Southeast Asian country soon, she said.The Australian minister recommended both sides to complete a set of standards for imports of peaches and nectarines so that Vietnamese consumers can taste the Australian fruits this October. They can work together to open markets for more fresh fruits in the coming time.Australia wants close coordination with Vietnamese Department of Animal Health on meat import regulations so as to introduce Australian firms to procedures to export meat products.Cuong said he will ask competent authorities to work tightly with the Australian side on the issues.In addition, he expressed his hope that the radiation centre in Hanoi with equipment meeting international requirements will be recognised by Australian soon. Without the recognition, Vietnamese firms will have to transport their longan to Ho Chi Minh City for radiation, which will push up the costs.Regarding Vietnamese shrimp, Cuong asked for re-evaluation on farming techniques from Australian authorities so that Vietnamese shrimp will be allowed to enter the Australian market soon.McKenzie, for her part, promised to consider recognition of the radiation centre in Hanoi, and send a delegation to re-assess Vietnamese shrimp.On the occasion, the two ministers witnessed the exchange of a cooperation agreement on animal health and cattle slaughter between the Vietnamese Department of Animal Health and Meat & Livestock Australia.Currently, Vietnamese litchi, mango, dragon fruit and longan have reached the Australian market. Meanwhile, Australia is exporting 148 kinds of seeds, four types of fruits (grape, orange, tangerine and cherry), and seven kinds of grass seeds to Vietnam.-VNA