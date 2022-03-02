Business Tra Vinh approves investment of 96MW wind power plant The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has approved the investment plan and investor of the 96 MW Thang Long wind power plant in Luong Hoa A commune, Chau Thanh district.

Business Vietnam likely impacted by Russia’s disconnect from SWIFT With Russia disconnected from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT), Vietnam, like many other countries, will face payment troubles in doing trade with Russia as the two countries have long-standing economic relations, said economist Assoc. Prof., Dr. Dinh Trong Thanh.

Business Vietnamese export, import affected by Russia-Ukraine conflict: experts The prices of Vietnamese exports and imports, especially aquatic products and fertilizers, have headed towards highs due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.