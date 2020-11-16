Delegates light up an oil lamp at the Diwali festival (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Indian Consulate General in HCM City for the first time hosted a celebration of the traditional Festival of Lights (Diwali) of India in the city on November 15.

Indian Consul General Madan Mohan Sethi voiced his hope that the celebration will enhance mutual understanding, solidarity and traditional friendship between people of India and HCM City.

At the event, participants prayed for the world to overcome difficulties caused by COVID-19 and for people in Vietnam’s central region to soon overcome the damage by recent natural hazards.

Diwali or Deepavali is a major festival in the year for the Indian people, and also one of the most sacred festivals for Hindus, which is widely celebrated across India. It spiritually signifies the victory of light over darkness, or good over evil.

Preparations for Diwali start a few weeks before the festival date, and the rituals typically extend over a five-day period.

The main festival night of Diwali coincides with the darkest, new moon night of the Hindu calendar month Kartika. Based on the Gregorian calendar, Diwali night falls between mid-October and mid-November.

Besides India, Diwali is also widely celebrated in Sri Lanka, Singapore, Nepal, Malaysia, Mauritius and other countries./.