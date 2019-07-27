A Centre for DNA Identification for Revolutionary Martyrs under the Institute of Biotechnology debuted in Hanoi on July 25, aiming to make it easier to find the remains of war martyrs.

The Institute of Biotechnology under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology is the first establishment in Vietnam to develop DNA analysis technology in service of identifying the remains of revolutionary martyrs.

Between 2000 and 2015, it identified nearly more than 1,200 remains of martyrs.

The centre was expected to facilitate the identification of remains of martyrs, meeting the people's and Government’s expectations.

The centre will work to full capacity of analysing 4,000 sets of remains of martyrs annually.

In 2015, the Government set the goal of building three centres for DNA identification.

Nearly half a century since the country was reunited, there are still 300,000 sets of remains of war martyrs lacking information.-VNA